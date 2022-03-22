(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas steadied on Tuesday as Russian supplies flow to the continent in line with orders and mild weather keeps demand in check.

Dutch futures, the European benchmark, were little changed at 97 euros per megawatt-hour by 8:38 a.m. in Amsterdam, after two days of declines.

Prices appear to have stabilized somewhat, following extreme swings after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine late last month. The benchmark contract settled on Monday at its lowest level since Feb. 25, the second day of the war.

Russian gas deliveries to Europe via key pipeline routes -- the Nord Stream link and Ukraine’s transit network -- are set to remain stable on Tuesday, based on gas orders.

European gas storage facilities are around a quarter-full as the winter heating season draws to a close, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Temperatures set to remain above normal across much of northern Europe this week. Cooler weather is expected across Europe’s Nordic region and northern mainland next week, while milder temperatures are set to persist in the south, Maxar said in a report.

