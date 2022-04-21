(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe were steady as Russia’s demand to be paid in rubles for its shipments isn’t seen an risky enough to create immediate shortages amid abundant alternative supply and easing demand with the end of winter.

Prices moved between small gains and losses on Thursday, and have largely steadied near 95 euros a megawatt-hour in the past few days. Imports of liquefied natural gas into Europe have held near high levels. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order to switch to rubles for gas supply is yet to take place, with most payments due later next month.

The demand, however, has created some friction. Germany on Wednesday rejected that companies should have to set up special accounts to pay for gas in the Russian currency. Italy may also refuse to comply. European Union lawyers have drafted a preliminary finding that the payment mechanism would violate EU restrictions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. But Russia has warned that supply may be curtailed if buyers don’t switch to the new system.

“We are still a month away from this really being an immediate issue,” said Tom Marzec-Manser, head of gas analytics at ICIS in London. “I certainly don’t see any risk to pipeline supply in the coming month in relation to the currency decree, and really not into June either.”

Nations are also pressing on with lowering their dependence on Moscow for their energy. Italy is snapping up suppliers from Africa and is prepared to cut dependence on Russian gas sooner than expected.

“I don’t think this will have a major impact on prices as Gazprom will still be obliged contractually to send gas to Europe,” Thierry Bros, a professor at the Paris Institute of Political Studies, said by email. “If Putin decides to close the tap that would send prices soaring but this will solve the lengthy discussions on the EU side on when to ban Russian exports.”

Meanwhile, gas flows from Russia via Ukraine were expected remain below capacity on Thursday, after orders dropped before Easter. But a flotilla of LNG vessels is continuously heading to Europe, delivering the fuel from the U.S. and Qatar, but also from Russia, whose shipments are exempt from the ruble payment order.

Benchmark European gas futures were 0.2% lower at 94 euros per megawatt-hour by 8:51 a.m. in Amsterdam. Prices closed 0.5% higher on Wednesday.

