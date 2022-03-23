(Bloomberg) -- Benchmark European natural gas held steady near the 100 euros a megawatt-hour mark as traders weigh stable flows of Russian gas to the continent against the prospect of more sanctions on the country for its invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. and partner nations are expected to announce a new action aimed at “enhancing European energy security and reducing Europe’s dependence on Russian gas” on Thursday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday. The U.S. government did not provide details of what that effort would entail, though it has sought to find alternative gas supplies for European consumers during the crisis.

Russian natural gas deliveries to Europe via key pipeline routes -- the Nord Stream link and Ukraine’s transit network -- are set to remain broadly stable on Wednesday, based on gas orders. Volumes flowing in reverse via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany dropped on Wednesday morning.

Elsewhere, orders for Norwegian gas fell to their lowest in more than two months on Tuesday after the giant Troll field in Norway curbed operations due to a compressor failure. Supplies from the field are expected to remain below normal levels on Wednesday.

Dutch futures traded 0.8% higher at 99.50 euros per megawatt-hour at 8:29 a.m. in Amsterdam.

