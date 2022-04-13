(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe were steady as traders weighed a further decline in Russian flows through Ukraine on Wednesday, while President Vladimir Putin said peace talks with Kyiv had stalled.

Orders for Russian gas through pipelines crossing Ukraine are 11% lower, after also falling on Tuesday, according to the Ukrainian network operator. Gazprom PJSC has repeatedly said it’s shipping gas to Europe in line with requests from customers.

The war in Ukraine hasn’t affected Russian gas shipments to Ukraine, with flows even rising above pre-invasion levels on some days, but risks are increasing as the war drags on. Putin said talks with Ukraine are “at a dead end” and vowed to continue the offensive. Morgan Stanley estimates near-term gas prices have a 20-40% premium built in from a risk of supply disruptions.

Benchmark Dutch front-month gas futures were 0.8% higher at 103 euros per megawatt-hour at 8:30 a.m. in Amsterdam, moving between small gains and losses. Prices rose on Tuesday after seven sessions of declines.

