(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas was steady as traders weighed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand for rubles payments from “unfriendly” nations, and as the U.S. and the European Union near a deal to cut energy dependence on Moscow.

Benchmark gas futures were 1.7% lower, after closing 18% higher on Wednesday as Putin’s comments sent the market scrambling for clarity. For European buyers, the demand could lead to disputes and contract negotiations, threatening to disrupt the smooth flow of gas. It could also impact Russia’s revenues until new deals are agreed.

The plan raises the stakes for a U.S.-led plan to wean Europe off Russian supplies in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine. An agreement between the Biden administration and European Union may be announced as soon as Friday, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, said on Wednesday.

A deal would likely include diverted flows of U.S. liquefied natural gas to Europe, rather than a hike in American production, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said. Such measures would help Europe replenish its gas stocks to comfortable levels ahead of next winter, unless Russian gas flows are disrupted by Putin’s demand for rubles, it said.

Front-month gas futures traded lower at 115 euros a megawatt-hour at 8:35 a.m. in Amsterdam.

