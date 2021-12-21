European Gas Surges as Russian Flows Via Key Route Drop to Zero

(Bloomberg) -- European gas prices jumped to the highest since reaching a record in October as Russian gas flows via a key route were halted.

Futures jumped as much as 5.5% after the amount of gas entering Germany’s Mallnow compressor station, where the Yamal-Europe pipeline terminates, dropped to zero early on Tuesday, according to early morning website data from network operator Gascade.

Lower supplies are putting further strain on energy markets as freezing temperatures spread across Europe this week, boost demand for gas and power. The continent’s vast network of renewable sources also can’t fill the gap, with German wind output at the lowest in five weeks.

Benchmark European gas prices traded in the Netherlands surged to 155 euros a megawatt-hour, approaching the Oct. 6 record of 162.13 euros.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.