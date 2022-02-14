(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices jumped as much as 14% after the U.S. said Russia could soon invade Ukraine or try to spark conflict inside its borders.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said intelligence indicates Russia may attack its neighbor before the Beijing Olympics end in a week. Russia has repeatedly denied it plans to invade, while Ukraine’s foreign minister downplayed tensions over the weekend, saying there’s been no “pivotal change.”

An escalation risks worsening Europe’s energy crunch, potentially hitting supplies of gas and oil -- and raising the specter of blackouts. Russia is Europe’s top source of natural gas, with about a third of its exports flowing through Ukrainian pipelines. And Europe’s storage facilities are already running low, with prices four times higher than normal for this time of year.

“The immediate focus is on the potential for a disruption in Russian energy supplies to Europe, which would be very difficult to deal with, and could create a true energy shortage even beyond the challenge that we’re already seeing,” said Jason Bordoff, director of the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University. “But before that, Europe was already in an energy crisis.”

Benchmark European gas prices rose to 88 euros a megawatt-hour, the highest since Jan. 31. Prices were 10% up to 85.20 euros by 8:03 a.m. in Amsterdam.

Oil rose 1% to $95.38 a barrel on Monday. Crude jumped on Friday after the U.S. issued its warning.

U.S. President Joe Biden had an hour-long call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Saturday, which appeared to make little headway. Biden then spoke to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy, vowing swift and decisive action if Russia were to invade. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba downplayed concerns, saying the situation remained under control.

Europe is already grappling with an energy crisis as Russia has been curbing gas flows since the summer, forcing utilities to rely on burning dirty coal to keep the lights on. The continent is also facing a slew of nuclear outages in France, its biggest atomic producer, with Electricite de France SA warning that output this year could fall to the lowest since 1990.

Recent arrivals of liquefied natural gas cargoes from the U.S. have helped to ease tightness, as has the mild weather in Europe. But diplomatic efforts to seek additional flows in case conflict disrupts supplies have so far yielded little.

