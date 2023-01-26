(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas rose after three days of declines, as traders weighed risks of increased competition with Asia for the vital fuel after a recent slump in prices.

Benchmark futures gained as much as 4.8% but are still down more than 20% for the month. Ample stockpiles and shipments of liquefied natural gas — as well as mostly mild weather and efforts to reduce consumption — are helping Europe manage demand this winter even after Russia’s squeeze on energy supplies.

Yet, industry watchers are assessing how low prices can fall before upsetting the balance in the global gas markets and diverting LNG shipments to Asian buyers.

Pipeline flows from Europe’s top producer, Norway, have been curbed in the past two weeks by planned and unplanned outages. On Thursday, supplies are expected to drop again because of maintenance at some facilities, following a rebound a day earlier. A major gas field in the UK has also halted exports until Friday.

“The downside potential is limited for today, particularly as Norwegian flows are nominated on the downside,” EnergyScan, the analysis platform of Engie SA, said in a daily note.

Outages at LNG terminals across the globe underscore the market’s tightness. Eni SpA canceled a cargo for February delivery to Pakistan, citing a force majeure at a producing facility in Nigeria, according to traders. It’s unlikely the country can afford to buy a replacement shipment from the spot market, they added.

Dutch front-month gas, Europe’s benchmark, traded 3.5% higher at €58.64 a megawatt-hour by 10:21 a.m. in Amsterdam. The UK equivalent contract advanced 3.6%.

There is some upside potential for prices in the second half of this year from China reopening and a rebound in Asian demand, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Salih Yilmaz and Talon Custer said in a note Thursday.

“China’s return means Europe will have to compete more with Asia for LNG in 2023,” they said.

