(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices fell after hitting a two-week high as traders weigh tighter supplies against ample inventory levels and mild weather.

Benchmark futures settled down 2% after advancing as much as 2.6% earlier Tuesday in volatile trading. Bullishness that persisted across energy commodities also eased, with oil slipping below $90 a barrel.

Europe exited a largely mild winter with record-high inventories, easing supply concerns in the coming months. Still, it’s dependent on global energy flows after the loss of most of Russian pipeline gas, meaning it has to compete with Asia and other regions for liquefied natural gas. Cargoes from the biggest provider, the US, typically go where demand is greatest.

“That’s a key feature of a new paradigm that Europe is now in, the future competition with the demand in Asia,” Patrick Dugas, vice president for LNG trading at TotalEnergies Gas & Power Ltd., said at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Mild weather and economic pressures mean this competition hasn’t yet been fully tested, he said.

Europe is seeing more LNG being diverted to Asia, Brazil and Egypt, said Marco Saalfrank, head of continental Europe merchant trading at Swiss utility and trader Axpo Solutions AG. However, this flow is “not strong” currently, he said in an interview in Lausanne earlier.

Deliveries from northwest European LNG import terminals to grids have largely been below five-year average levels for the time of the year since March, grid data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Still, Europe is in a “good demand and supply balance” without pre-existing Russian pipeline gas flows, Frederic Barnaud, chief commercial officer of Germany’s Securing Energy for Europe, said on a panel in Lausanne.

High wind generation is helping to keep prices in check for now. In the UK, wind met about half of power generation output on Tuesday, grid data show.

The market is also closely watching demand recovery following Europe’s energy crisis of 2022. Global gas consumption is expected to rise by 2.5% this year, according to the International Energy Agency. The global gas trade will return to growth this year, IEA analyst Gergely Molnar said at an LNG conference in Budapest on Tuesday.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, fell 2.00% to €27.35 a megawatt-hour at the close in Amsterdam. The UK equivalent also fell.

--With assistance from Veronika Gulyas.

