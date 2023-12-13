(Bloomberg) -- Institutional investors in Europe plan to increase allocations to private assets further over the coming years, led by demand for private debt, infrastructure and private equity.

About 30% of investors surveyed expect to raise their allocations to those asset classes in the next three years, according to a study from Coalition Greenwich. Institutions plan to pull back from real estate debt and equity, which have come under pressure from rising interest rates and falling valuations.

“In continental Europe, target allocations have increased significantly across multiple private markets asset classes,” said Mark Buckley, head of investment management at Coalition Greenwich. “The picture in the U.K. is much more mixed.”

The study underscores the continued shift toward private markets, which have seen inflows as money managers struggle to beat indexes in public markets. Private credit in particular has seen a surge in popularity as investors fill a void left by the pullback of banks after the financial crisis. That rapid growth has prompted some executives to warn of a bubble and urge more transparency.

According to the study, approximately 60% of those surveyed see direct lending to corporates as the most attractive way in private debt. They also cite the sudden shift in interest rates as a chance for investors in distressed debt.

