(Bloomberg) -- The European Investment Bank’s venture capital arm will back a new fund in Spain that aims to invest €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in growth stage technology startups.

The transaction is currently being structured and is expected to be finalized before the summer break, a spokesperson for EIB told Bloomberg News on Tuesday.

The fund is part of the 2023 European Technology Champions Initiative that pledged €3.75 billion from the European Union development institution and five member states, including Spain. So far, the ETCI has allocated close to €1 billion to four funds, including to Atomico and Keensight Capital.

The state-backed investment comes after a slump in funding for startups in Europe last year that has yet to fully recover. Investors put €16.4 billion into European startups during the first quarter, an improvement from a year earlier but down 53% from the first quarter of 2022, according to data from PitchBook.

The EIB’s European Investment Fund has received 34 applications from VC firms to participate in the initiative across Europe so far, and aims select between 10 and 20 in total, the spokesperson said. The new Spanish fund will be under its umbrella.

Globally, venture capitalists are struggling to raise money as investors reign in spending amid high interest rates and a lack of exit opportunities due to a slowdown in initial public offerings and dealmaking.

In Spain the slump has been less dramatic, primarily because the country has a larger proportion of early-stage companies, which means valuations are smaller. There’s also a lack of VCs that can help fund growth and later-stage companies, which require larger rounds.

In 2021, the Spanish government launched a fund of funds that will allocate €2 billion to help grow technology companies, but subsequently said it would increase its size. It had invested €1.4 billion as of last July, including €1 billion into the ETCI.

Nadia Calvino, Spain’s former economy minister who spearheaded the creation of the fund of funds, took over as the EIB’s president in December.

