(Bloomberg) -- After a two-year drought, European initial public offerings are set for a strong comeback in 2024 as potential interest rate cuts and calmer markets revive interest in raising equity capital. At least that’s the hope among bankers.

Companies raised about $14 billion via IPOs on European exchanges this year, a 36% drop from the almost $22 billion raised in 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

That’s the lowest haul for the market in almost a decade and just a sliver of the $90 billion-plus raised in 2021. Now, though, a range of parties from corporations to governments to private equity funds are all readying plans to tap equity investors to monetize assets next year.

“After two tough years, which were really adjustment years for the excesses of 2020-2021, we are likely to see a rebound in 2024,” said Andreas Bernstorff, who heads equity capital markets at BNP Paribas SA. “We definitely have a busier ECM calendar, rates have come down, inflation is cooling and valuation expectations are more reasonable.”

Here are some of the top listings to watch out for next year:

Luz Saude: The health-care arm of Fidelidade, a Portuguese insurer controlled by China’s Fosun International Ltd., is likely to open Europe’s IPO calendar for next year with a Lisbon listing. It’s likely to proceed with the share sale only if it can achieve a valuation of about €1 billion ($1.1 billion), people familiar with the matter said Fidelidade will meet with the banks advising on a listing in mid-January, a spokesman for the company said in response to Bloomberg News queries If the company decides to proceed with the IPO, the offering probably will happen in the first quarter, according to the spokesman

Athens International Airport: Greece’s largest airport is also in the first-quarter pipeline. The government’s Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund expects to raise as much as €1 billion from the sale of its stake.

Douglas: CVC Capital Partners is weighing an initial public offering of the German perfume retailer and could seek a value of more than €7 billion, Bloomberg News reported in August. The Frankfurt listing could take place as soon as in the first half, according to people familiar with the matter. CVC declined to comment.

Tendam: The Spanish fashion retailer, backed by CVC and PAI, is another listing candidate for the first half, according to people familiar with the matter. The company could be valued at as much as €2 billion in the listing, they said. CVC and PAI declined to comment.

Puig: In another sign of a potential Spanish IPO market revival, fashion and beauty conglomerate Puig is considering a Madrid listing that could value it at as much as €10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. The company declined to comment.

Galderma: EQT AB, the Swedish investment firm that owns the skin-care group, is considering listing it next year after delaying a planned €3 billion IPO earlier this year, according to people familiar with the matter. EQT declined to comment.

Sanofi OTC: French drugmaker Sanofi is working with an adviser to start preparations for a planned separation of its consumer-health division, which could be valued at more than $20 billion in any deal, Bloomberg News reported in November. That could make it the largest listing of 2024.

CVC: The private equity firm, which has been weighing an IPO for the last two years, could revisit plans for a listing next year, according to people familiar with the matter. CVC declined to comment.

Boots: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., the owner of the UK pharmacy chain, is reviving discussions on a potential exit, nearly 18 months after a sale process was scrapped, Bloomberg News reported this month. It’s studying a London IPO as one possibility.

Golden Goose: The luxury Italian shoemaker’s private equity owner, Permira, is planning a potential Milan listing of the firm, which could value it at about €3 billion to €4 billion, Bloomberg News reported last month.

Ampere: Renault SA is planning an IPO of its electric-vehicle unit in April or May, with a valuation target of €8 billion to €10 billion.

DKV Mobility: The fleet services firm backed by CVC Capital Partners, which was mulling a listing this year, could attempt an IPO in 2024, according to people familiar with the matter. The German company was seeking a valuation of €3.5 billion to €4 billion in the IPO, Bloomberg News reported in August. CVC declined to comment.

Oldenburgische Landesbank AG: Similarly, the German lender, backed by Apollo Global Management Inc., Texas Retirement Systems and Grovepoint, could attempt a listing next year after pausing work on a planned IPO in March, according to people familiar with the matter. A spokesperson for the company declined to comment.

Flix: The German transport services company — which owns America’s iconic Greyhound buses — is preparing for an IPO in Frankfurt in the first half of the next year, according to people familiar with the matter. An IPO could value the company at as much as €4 billion, Bloomberg News reported in February. Flix didn’t immediately respond to queries.

Here are some so-called dual track processes that could end up as listings.

Acrotec Group: Carlyle Group Inc. is exploring exit options for Acrotec Group, a maker of luxury-watch parts that could be valued at as much as 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.6 billion), Bloomberg News reported this month. The private equity firm is considering either a potential sale or listing of the business.

Stada Arzneimittel AG: Bain Capital and Cinven are exploring a range of options, including minority and majority stake sales and a possible IPO, Bloomberg News reported in October. Any transaction, which is expected to take place next year, could value Stada at about €10 billion or more.

Techem GmbH: The German metering firm’s owners are exploring either a sale or IPO of the business, which could be valued at as much as €8 billion, Bloomberg News reported in July.

Hotel Beds: Rounding out a trio of possible Madrid listings for next year is this Spanish travel technology firm, backed by Cinven and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, according to people familiar with the matter. The firm’s private equity backers have been studying exit options and would look to raise more than €1 billion from a share sale if they decide to proceed, the people said. Spokespeople for Cinven and CPPIB declined to comment.

--With assistance from Gillian Tan, Clara Hernanz Lizarraga, Shirley Zhao, Henrique Almeida and Eyk Henning.

