(Bloomberg) -- A gauge for credit risk in Europe’s junk bond market rose to the highest in seven months on concern that rates will stay higher-for-longer and rising tension in the Middle East.

The iTraxx Crossover index that tracks credit default swaps climbed to as high as 475.5 basis points on Friday. A similar gauge for investment-grade CDS — which are contracts used to insure against defaults — was close to reaching the highest since March.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the Fed may hold rates again at its next meeting, and may even consider another hike if the US economy shows signs of resilience. Recent readings showed that US retail sales were better than expected, and that industrial production and non-farm payroll figures are robust.

Meanwhile, an escalating Israel-Hamas war is fueling concern that the fighting may spread in the region. Israel, which is expected to launch a ground invasion of Gaza after massing troops on the border, said it struck Hamas targets overnight and hit Hezbollah assets in response to fire from Lebanon. Oil prices rose, as did those for gold, with worries over the conflict taking precedence over market fundamentals.

Expectations of higher rates for longer and geopolitical tensions are creating a “sandwich of pain” for credit markets, Commerzbank head of credit strategy Marco Stoeckle said in an e-mailed note to clients.

The risk of further escalation in the Middle East has added “another massive layer of uncertainty,” he said. And if that risk materializes then Stoeckle says euro credit spreads will be more vulnerable than their dollar peers.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.