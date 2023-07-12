(Bloomberg) -- European Union lawmakers failed to reject a key measure to restore natural habitats, clearing a major political hurdle and preserving a key feature of the bloc’s climate and sustainability agenda.

The European Parliament voted to keep the proposal alive as they continued to consider amendments Wednesday. The plan will set binding targets to revive degraded ecosystems. The European People’s Party, the biggest group in the assembly, had argued it would harm food security and stoke inflation.

The measure is a key feature of the Green Deal, the European Commission’s plan to curb emissions, minimize environmental damage and reach climate neutrality by mid-century. Still, the political discord could be a harbinger of future opposition on climate matters due to fears about the cost of the transition to a low-carbon economy. Other parties have accused the EPP of using the plan to win votes in the name of protecting farmers and businesses.

