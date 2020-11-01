(Bloomberg) -- Large swathes of Europe enter lockdown this week, with England joining nations from Austria to Portugal in concluding that tougher action is needed to counter the coronavirus that is once again spreading out of control.

Over the summer, leaders have tried to strike a balance between protecting public health and fostering an economic recovery. But in a region which has seen more than 215,000 deaths from Covid-19, their hands have been forced by sheer weight of virus cases, with a winter peak threatening to be even worse than the first wave of infections in the spring.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who on Saturday announced England will enter partial lockdown, will on Monday try to fend off a looming rebellion from members of his Conservative Party by trying to reassure them he only intends the measures to last four weeks.

In Italy, the original epicenter of the pandemic in Europe, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte faces resistance from regional governors over mini-lockdowns for the worst-hit cities.

Here’s the latest on pandemic measures in the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Greece, Portugal and Austria:

U.K.

A four-week partial lockdown in England starts Nov. 5. It’s less strict than the first national lockdown in March, with waivers for schools and universities. Johnson resisted for weeks before resorting to a new lockdown, persisting with a localized, tiered set of social-distancing rules. But his scientific advisers concluded the measures weren’t reducing infections enough, putting the National Health Service at risk of being overwhelmed by December.

But while a snap YouGov poll showed the move is supported by almost three-quarters of the population, the prime minister will be concerned by opposition from his own party. Graham Brady, chair of an influential committee of rank-and-file Tory MPs, told BBC radio he’s likely to vote against the government when the plan is put to Parliament on Wednesday because he’s concerned about a repetitive cycle of lockdowns and the intrusion into people’s lives. The measures are still expected to pass because the main opposition party backs them.

Potentially adding to the pressure on Johnson, Nigel Farage is relaunching the Brexit Party as Reform UK, partly to fight what he calls “this cruel and unnecessary lockdown.” In a column for the Telegraph newspaper, Farage and party chairman Richard Tice wrote: “The debate over how to respond to Covid is becoming even more toxic than that over Brexit.”

In a statement to the House of Commons on Monday, Johnson will say the government intends to revert to the current system of regional restrictions from Dec. 2, according to extracts released by his office.

They’re words intended to reassure, especially after one of Johnson’s top ministers, Michael Gove, warned on Sunday the lockdown may need to be extended if the coronavirus transmission rate doesn’t fall enough. The Times newspaper cited one unidentified Cabinet minister saying it may not be lifted until 2021.

In another U-turn, the government extended its wage support program, which had been due to finish on Saturday, until the end of the new lockdown. Ministers are looking at every aspect of economic support and more details will be released in the coming days, Gove said Sunday.

Johnson’s announcement came on the day total U.K. cases since the pandemic began passed the 1 million mark. The country has the highest death toll in Europe.

Italy

Italian leader Conte may approve further restrictions that would stop short of a nationwide lockdown. He is due to address parliament on Monday ahead of an evening cabinet meeting that could stop travel between regions and close shopping malls at weekends, Corriere della Sera and La Stampa wrote on Sunday.

Stricter localized curbs -- including mini-lockdowns for the worst hit cities such as Milan and Naples -- would be left to regional authorities. That strategy is opposed by some governors who argue that if a lockdown is necessary it should be applied to the country as a whole.

Italy, the first Western country to impose a lockdown during the first wave, is so far resisting the sweeping new restrictions being adopted by its peers. It has already set an 11 p.m. curfew, shut down gyms, swimming pools and entertainment venues, and Conte has said that keeping schools open will be a challenge.

Germany

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel faces pressures on spending to help companies and households through its own partial lockdown starting Monday. She had pledged to do “everything necessary” to help cushion the impact on firms and will meet business leaders Wednesday.

The new measures will severely limit movement, closing bars, restaurants and hotels while keeping schools open. Germany is in a “dramatic situation,” with health-care services stretched close to the limit and authorities no longer able to track infections back to the source, Merkel said.

More than 21,500 new cases were reported on Saturday and the number of deaths rose to 129, the second time this month that Germany recorded more than 100 fatailities.

France

The French government plans to address the concerns of store owners affected by the country’s current partial lockdown by imposing limits on supermarkets’ sale of non-essential items and the number of shoppers allowed at any one time, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a BFM TV interview. If the outbreak slows, lawmakers will try to find a way to allow stores to open in the coming weeks, he said, possibly by using an appointment system for shoppers.

Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne has said it’s “an obligation” for those who can work from home to do so, and there can be penalties for businesses that don’t play by the book as they have a duty to protect employees.

Spain

A majority of Spain’s 17 regions have already closed their domestic borders or will do so this week, preventing non-essential travel.

Targeted regional lockdowns will remain in force until after Nov. 9, and cover consecutive bank-holiday weekends, which would typically lead to massive flows of travelers moving across the country.

Regional authorities have extraordinary powers to declare curbs on movement after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a state of emergency on Oct. 25. Spain last week reported more than 9,000 daily coronavirus infections on two consecutive days, the most since tracking started.

Greece

Greece is taking further steps to contain the spread of the coronavirus after the country recorded a record 2,056 new cases on Saturday.

From Tuesday, the country will be divided into high-risk and under-surveillance zones. In high-risk areas, including the capital Athens, restaurants, bars, cinemas, museums, theaters and gyms will close, though people will still be allowed to move among regions. Industry, schools, retail shops, hotels and hair salons will remain open nationwide.

A nighttime curfew will start half an hour earlier at midnight and the use of masks will be compulsory in all indoor and outdoor spaces regardless of the level of transmission risk.

Portugal

Portugal is extending restrictions to more regions, including its capital Lisbon, from Nov. 4 as it tries to stem the virus while keeping shops and restaurants open.

Restrictions that were already in place in three municipalities of northern Portugal will apply to a total of 121 districts that have reported more virus cases. These locations are home to about 70% of Portugal’s population of 10 million, including the greater Lisbon and Oporto regions.

Shops will have to close by 10 p.m. and restaurants by 10:30 p.m. In addition, employees should work remotely when possible.

Austria

Austria’s partial lockdown, starting Tuesday, is similar to neighboring Germany’s, with schools and non-essential stores open and restrictions on staying home applying only at night.

Restaurants, cafes and hotels will close except for takeout and for business travelers. Gyms, cinemas and theaters will be shuttered. The rules take effect Tuesday through the end of November.

