(Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders failed for the second time in 10 days to agree who would take the bloc’s top jobs, frustrating investor hopes for a swift decision and reinforcing a perception of deep division and paralysis.

Talks that lasted for more than 19 hours on Sunday and Monday couldn’t build enough momentum among the 28 leaders behind a proposal to make Dutch Socialist Frans Timmermans the head of the EU Commission, the group’s executive branch. Leaders will resume their efforts on Tuesday morning in Brussels, extending the marathon into a third day.

Timmermans, who had been backed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, was opposed mostly by the center-right EPP group, the largest in parliament, and several Eastern European leaders who were unhappy with his tough stance on democratic standards.

In some ways the failure to reach consensus reflects a European political landscape that has become more fragmented after elections in May. The two dominant political groups, the EPP and the center-left S&D together lost 10 percentage points of the seats in that election, and they need the backing of Liberals to garner a majority required for the EU Parliament to approve whoever EU leaders nominate for the presidency of the EU Commission.

A deal on the commission, which proposes rules and supervises the EU’s vast single market, is seen as a precondition for an agreement on the other top jobs which become vacant this year, including Mario Draghi’s successor at the ECB.

The European Council of leaders may also find it has less room to maneuver as the EU parliament will choose its next leader in coming days, a post that had been part of the complex equation of backroom dealing. That was the reason leaders decided to continue their meeting on Tuesday, before the assembly returns from its European elections recess.

Internal Backlash

At the outset of Sunday’s Summit, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic had echoed outgoing EU Parliament President Antonio Tajani’s misgivings about a socialist executive. Without the center-right EPP it is virtually impossible to forge the required majority to approve any nomination by the EU leaders. Borissov later worked to reach a compromise.

Who is to be the successor to Mario Draghi at the ECB was not formally discussed, so as not to further contaminate already difficult talks. At stake is oversight of monetary policy for the euro area and regulation of the vast single market stretching from the Arctic circle to the Mediterranean.

