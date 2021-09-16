(Bloomberg) -- Soaring energy prices may undermine this year’s stock market rally. Worries are growing that a surge in the cost of gas and electricity will pressure net profit margins for European companies that are at the highest since 2008. “The trend could set in motion a margin squeeze for companies and thus a negative outlook surprise when third-quarter earnings are released in October and November,” says Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank.

