(Bloomberg) -- Growth investor General Atlantic has “a whole list” of European companies in its portfolio that are considering initial public offerings in the US, where capital markets are more liquid and provide higher valuations, according to one of the firm’s co-presidents.

“The mid-market in Europe right now is a completely illiquid market,” General Atlantic’s Gabriel Caillaux said Thursday in an interview with Dani Burger and Manus Cranny on Bloomberg Television. “And that means that you have some wonderful companies who have listed themselves, trusted their capital structure to the public markets, and are now seeing no liquidity, no support on valuation, no support to do anything. That to us in Europe has been a real concern.”

Caillaux’s comments carry weight because General Atlantic was a pioneer in growth equity, investing in fast-growing, closely held companies, many of which eventually list on the stock market. It’s known for bets on AirBnb Inc., Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook and Slack Technologies Inc., and is an investor in Shein, the Chinese fast-fashion giant that’s planning an IPO.

“We’ve had wildly successful IPOs in Europe like Adyen in Holland or others,” said Caillaux, who oversees the firm’s business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and is also head of climate investing.

IPO Candidates

“We have a whole list of companies today in our portfolio that we think are special businesses that want to go public,” he said. “And unfortunately, even if they’re domiciled in Europe, they are considering the US markets because they’re perceived as deeper, better understanding of tech sectors and, as a result, rewarding companies with better value.”

General Atlantic’s European investments include Back Market, a French seller of refurbished consumer electronics, German online-dating company ParshipMeet Group and Butternut Box, a UK maker of fresh dog food.

The firm agreed this month to buy London-based private equity firm Actis, broadening General Atlantic’s footprint in sustainable infrastructure investment.

Shein Valuation

Investors in Shein are trying to sell shares in private market deals that value the online fashion giant at as low as $45 billion, Bloomberg News reported Thursday, reflecting dwindling appetite for a company struggling with intensifying competition and regulatory scrutiny ahead of a long-awaited US debut.

“Shein’s a fantastically performing business,” Caillaux said. “It continues to grow extremely fast. It’s globalizing extremely fast. We think it’ll be a very successful offering.”

Bloomberg News reported last month that General Atlantic itself has confidentially filed for an IPO. Caillaux declined to comment.

There are obstacles to a rebound for the broader IPO market, he said.

“We have a number of companies that are preparing to go public and it’ll depend really on, can we see some stability in capital markets, in particular in the high growth and tech sectors?” Caillaux said. “Because there have been very few anchor IPOs that have driven investor confidence. So we’re hopeful for that.”

