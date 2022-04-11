(Bloomberg) -- Benchmark European natural gas steadied following six sessions of declines, as Russian supplies continue flowing to the continent even as the war in Ukraine grinds on.

Orders for Russian gas shipments via Ukraine edged higher Monday, but remained below capacity, while the Yamal-Europe pipeline continued to flow eastward to Poland from Germany. Gas transiting Russia’s main pipeline link to Europe, Nord Stream, remain high and stable.

While the European Union last week agreed to ban coal imports from Russia, the first time the bloc’s sanctions have targeted Moscow’s energy revenues, gas continues to be spared from penalties aimed at the country for its invasion of Ukraine.

Dutch front-month gas futures traded 0.4% lower at 103.50 euros per megawatt-hour by 8:48 a.m. in Amsterdam, after flipping between small gains and losses.

Electricity generation from wind power is forecast to stay low in Germany for the next two weeks, buoying demand for gas as the winter heating season draws to a close.

Temperatures are expected to rise in parts of Western Europe in the coming days, forecaster Maxar said in a report. It’s currently cooler than normal in central and eastern Europe.

