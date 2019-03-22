(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit, sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, and tell us your Brexit story.

After more than seven hours of negotiations, the European Union finally had its decision: two extra weeks to prevent an imminent Brexit cliff-edge and for either Theresa May or Parliament to find a way to stop the U.K. crashing out without a deal.

When the moment finally came, the British press went into overdrive. Just about all of the major newspapers gave prominent front-page space to Brexit: Daily Mail, Financial Times, The Guardian, The Telegraph... The list goes on.

In Europe, the reaction was quite different. Few newspapers highlight the political turmoil, with most leading on internal matters: yellow-vest protests in France, China-Italy relations, even sports. Cyclone Idai also makes the headlines. Many exclude any Brexit reference from the front page.

Of course, it’s possible the coverage reflects the late hour EU leaders finally reached an agreement. But it’s hard not to escape the sense that Brexit is a very British crisis.

