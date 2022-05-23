(Bloomberg) -- As cases of monkeypox climb, European health officials are calling on countries to review the availability of vaccines and step up efforts to identify and report new cases of the viral infection.

Countries should check on supplies of smallpox vaccines, antiviral therapies and protective equipment for health workers, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said Monday.

The cousin of the smallpox virus has previously been mostly confined to regions in Africa, but health authorities are concerned about cases ticking up in Europe and North America. The World Health Organization said that 92 cases and 28 suspected cases had been identified in 12 countries outside of those African nations where it is endemic as of May 21.

Bavarian Nordic A/S, the only maker of an approved vaccine to prevent monkeypox, said it’s in talks to supply several countries that have identified cases. The Danish company’s production could be ramped up to 30 million doses a year if necessary, Chief Financial Officer Henrik Juuel said in an interview.

Although the likelihood of further spread of the virus through close contact, including sexual activities among people with multiple partners, is considered high, the risks are very low for the broader population and symptoms in most recent cases have been mild, the ECDC said.

