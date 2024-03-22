(Bloomberg) -- The physical crude market in Europe is slumping afresh as the region heads into peak refinery maintenance season amid a flood of oil from the US.

From the North Sea to the Mediterranean, prices for several key grades have fallen further, hitting multi-month lows as plant outages sap demand. Meanwhile, a record 2.2 million barrels a day of US crude is set to arrive this month, forcing the prices of European grades lower to stay competitive.

“As Europe is headed into peak turnarounds, the United States is moving out of it,” said Viktor Katona, lead crude analyst at commodity intelligence firm Kpler. “Consequently, US crude had nowhere to go but towards exports, saturating the European market.”

Some 1.2 million barrels a day of refining capacity is set to go offline in Europe in the next month, he added.

The recent price slump for actual barrels of oil contrasts starkly with that for futures, which surged this week to the highest this year following Ukraine’s drone attacks on Russian refineries. However, the rosy picture for futures may not last long if the weakness continues for the physical market in Europe, where the global benchmark price is set.

West Texas Intermediate Midland, a grade often used to set the benchmark, sold Wednesday at a premium of only 65 cents a barrel — the lowest in eight months — in a pricing window run by S&P Global Commodity Insights. That differential has dropped by more than $2 in the space of two weeks.

Azeri Light, a favorite among Mediterranean refineries, has slumped by more than $2 from a month ago. It traded Thursday at a premium of $1.90 a barrel the benchmark, the narrowest in more than a year.

“The physical weakness is quite expected given the steep refinery turnaround schedule in Europe, specifically at facilities that are running lighter crudes,” said Christopher Haines, an analyst at Energy Aspects Ltd.

European refineries have been hit by a string of unplanned outages, on top of regular seasonal maintenance. Exxon Mobil’s Gravenchon oil refinery — the company’s largest in France — is running at about 50% capacity after a fire last week. TotalEnergies also had glitches at its largest plants in France and Belgium, and there are disruptions in several other European countries.

Easing Trade Friction

Prices for physical oil have swung lower this month after surging in February on the back of supply disruptions, according to Facts Global Energy.

“There were a number of elements of trade friction in February - Red Sea diversions, issues with taking delivery of Russian crude — that the market priced in, and drove differentials and spreads higher,” said James Davis, director of short-term oil market research at FGE.

Those issues appear be easing, he added. “Where differentials are today is a much better reflection of the global crude balance.”

The weakness is also cutting into West Africa’s sales to Europe, typically one of the key demand centers for the region’s crude. At least a quarter of Nigeria’s crude for loading next month is still for sale, just as May’s supplies hit the market, according to traders specializing in the route.

One bright spot for demand is the new Dangote mega-refinery outside of Lagos that has been drawing supply from domestic fields as well as the US. Earlier this month a cargo of the nation’s Escravos grade failed to find a buyer in northwest Europe. The shipment instead went to the plant outside Lagos, which is targeting an initial processing rate of 350,000 barrels a day.

