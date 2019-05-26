(Bloomberg) -- Voter turnout at the European Parliament elections averaged 50.5% across European Union countries. That’s the highest number in 20 years, reversing a 35-year decline since the first direct elections to the EU assembly in 1979. Turnout in 2014 was 42.6%.

