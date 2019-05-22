(Bloomberg) -- The European Aviation Safety Agency needs to take a stronger stance in vetting U.S. plans to return Boeing Co.’s grounded 737 Max to service, according to a pilot lobby that says members are losing faith in the regulator.

EASA must take steps to restore confidence among aircrew after signing off on the original Max design despite Boeing itself taking part in the certification process, European Cockpit Association President Jon Horne said in an interview.

“We really would like some serious action and transparency to show how they are going to certify the return to service of this aircraft,” Horne said by phone. “It’s critical to regaining credibility among our community.”

The ECA, which represents pilots at Max operators including Ryanair Holdings Plc and Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, is unhappy with the expanding role of planemakers in licensing new models. Horne said a lack of funding has forced the measure on regulators such as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, which had ultimate authority for the Max, but has created a conflict of interest.

A return to service for the Max after two crashes in five months must come with new simulator training for pilots, including experience handling the aircraft without the so-called MCAS anti-stall function blamed for the tragedies, Horne said. The ECA is also concerned that “Boeing is still talking about minimizing the training in any fix-package,” he said.

The European Parliament’s transport committee last month asked EASA to explain how it will assess the airworthiness of a revised Max, urging the body to defend its watchdog status after the FAA’s “failed” oversight of Boeing. EASA has already said that it will undertake its own review. It didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking further comment.

The ECA’s concerns aren’t limited to the 737, with the lobby group calling for a review of Boeing’s new 777X, which like the Max is a re-engined version of an earlier model, but also features new wings. Regulators must be clear that the U.S. company isn’t making compromises to deliver on promised performance gains, Horne said.

