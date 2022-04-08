(Bloomberg) -- The ongoing fuel crunch is set to last into next year with benchmark German power contract trading at the highest level ever for 2023 delivery.

A more pessimistic outlook on European fuel supplies following the continent’s attempts to cut out imports from Russia has seen the German power contract for 2023, a benchmark for the region, rise 63% this year nearing 200 euros per megawatt-hour. That would be more than twice as high as last year’s average price in the daily market.

With bans proposed on coal and oil imports, and several European Union members turning to limit inflows of Russian gas, the EU is “desperately searching” elsewhere for sources, Energi Danmark said in note. Meanwhile power consumers across the continent will have to get used to high power prices, with plans to ramp up renewable capacity still years away.

German power for next year added as much as 3.3% to 197.75 euros per megawatt-hour, highest since Dec. 29 for a year-ahead contract and highest ever for the underlying 2023 contract on EEX. The move follows a 5.9% gain in European coal prices for next year and benchmark Dutch gas prices adding as much as 4.7%.

