(Bloomberg) -- German and French power prices are headed for their biggest weekly jump since early October as temperatures set to drop below zero in Berlin and Paris next week.

Colder weather will boost demand for electricity, while surging gas and carbon prices also ensure that it will be very costly to generate power at coal and gas plants. Volatility on gas markets is also spilling over to power markets this week with the sharp gains due to the suspension of the Nord Stream 2 approval process earlier this week almost matched by losses due to signs of more LNG-cargoes reaching Europe.

German power for next month is poised for a 12% advance this week, trading at 177 euros per megawatt-hour. The French equivalent added 23% to 260 euros this week. Power for next quarter and year are also heading for their biggest gains since Oct. 1.

“Cold weather forecasts and rising carbon drive the market upwards,” Energi Danmark said in a note.

Temperatures across Europe are set for a significant drop next week with levels in Paris and Berlin falling below zero degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

German wind output is seen lower than normal, boosting the dependence on coal and gas plants to match demand. A French coal plant is offline due to a strike.

Month ahead forecast for Northwest Europe:

EU carbon is edging closer to 70 euros per metric ton, with a significant open interest for call options at that level encouraging buyers to push prices higher, EnergyScan said earlier this week. December futures added as much 1.1% to record 69.88 euros on Friday before shedding its gain.

