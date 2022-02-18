(Bloomberg) --

Electricity prices for the next few days in Europe plunged as the region’s wind turbines are poised to generate some of the highest levels ever seen, helping to ease the strain of soaring energy costs.

Day-ahead power in Germany, Europe’s biggest market, plunged as much as 66% to its lowest level this year. Output from Germany’s wind parks will double by early Saturday compared with actual output on Friday morning, according to a forecast by Bloomberg.

The cost of electricity has dropped from records in December, but Europe’s many millions of homes and factories are still facing record bills for this winter. The absence of any real cold spells this year also helped depress prices.

The jump in wind power generation will also give some welcome relief to the climate after Europe’s coal and gas plants were heavily relied upon during the worst of the region’s power crunch.

German day-ahead prices dropped 65% to 40 euros a megawatt hour via brokers, the lowest since Dec. 30.

German wind output forecast:

The relatively mild weather so far this year in Germany is poised to shift colder next month, national forecaster Deutscher Wetterdienst said on Friday. Bloomberg’s model also predicts temperatures edging closer to the seasonal norm well into March.

Month-ahead forecast for Germany:

