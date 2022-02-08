(Bloomberg) --

European power prices jumped after the region’s biggest producer cut its nuclear output target for a second time in a month, the latest sign that this winter’s energy crisis is far from over.

German power for March advanced as much as 5.5%, while French prices rose 0.6%. Late on Monday, Electricite de France SA cut its forecast for 2022 to between 295 and 315 terawatt-hours from an earlier range of 300 and 330 terawatt-hours.

EDF’s nuclear reactors are the backbone of an increasingly integrated European power system, exporting large amounts of electricity to neighboring grids to help keep the lights on. But the fleet is getting more unreliable because of long periods of planned and unplanned maintenance.

Outages, coupled with the lowest gas stocks ever for the time of year, sent power prices to record in December. While they have slipped since then, traders remain on edge over a potential lack of supplies during any cold spells for the rest of the winter.

EDF Cuts French Nuclear Output Outlook, Adding Supply Risks

Even with nuclear output hampered by technical issues, France was Europe’s biggest net exporter of power in the second half of last year, sending the equivalent of 10% of its demand abroad, according to industry consultant Enappsys Ltd. Less nuclear output in 2022 will probably cut exports to nations from Germany and the U.K., increasing their exposure to high gas and coal prices for its power plants.

German power for next month traded at 182 euros a megawatt-hour at 8:05 a.m. in Berlin on the European Energy Exchange AG. The French equivalent was at 222 euros.

