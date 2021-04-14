(Bloomberg) -- France, Germany and the U.K. said they were gravely concerned about Iran’s decision to raise uranium enrichment levels nearer to weapons grade, according to a statement released by France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

“This is a serious development since the production of highly enriched uranium constitutes an important step in the production of a nuclear weapon. Iran has no credible civilian need for enrichment at this level,” the statement said. Iran insists the measure is for medical purposes only and in response to an attack on a major nuclear facility on Sunday that it blames on Israel.

The European countries will meet other world powers, including the U.S., on Thursday to resume talks to try and revive the 2015 nuclear deal that former President Donald Trump abandoned three years ago.

Iran’s Nuclear Advance, Attacks Deepen Crisis on Eve of Talks

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.