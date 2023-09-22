(Bloomberg) -- Hayfin Capital Management, the private credit specialist that manages €30 billion ($32 billion) of assets, is exploring options including a potential sale, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The London-based lender, owned by British Columbia Investment Management Corp. as well as Hayfin’s management and employees, is discussing options as demand heats up from major asset managers to gain a foothold in the burgeoning world of private credit. It’s held preliminary discussions with potential buyers, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Spokespeople for Hayfin and British Columbia Investment Management declined to comment. Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a deal, the people said.

The potential move to cash in comes as major asset managers such as DWS Group and Janus Henderson Group Plc. are looking to grab a piece of the $1.5 trillion private credit market. It’s been growing at breakneck speed, providing debt for private-equity deals and taking market share from banks.

Earlier this year, First Sentier Investors bought a majority stake in European private lender AlbaCore Capital Group, while US investment manager Nuveen announced the purchase of Arcmont Asset Management.

Hayfin was founded in 2009 by two former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executives, Tim Flynn and Mark Tognolini. It invests in a number of credit markets including high-yield, special opportunities and direct lending. Its flagship direct lending fund recently closed with over €6 billion.

