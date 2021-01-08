(Bloomberg) -- Altering the timing and dosage of Covid-19 vaccines in a bid to immunize more people raises the risk that the shots could lose their effectiveness, according to Europe’s medicines regulator.

Vaccine developers haven’t provided sufficient evidence to justify reducing the number of doses, extending the length of time between shots or mixing vaccines, the European Medicines Agency said Friday in response to questions.

That puts the European agency at odds with its counterpart in the U.K. A plan in Britain would allow for second doses of some vaccines to be administered as many as 12 weeks after the first, longer than the timing determined as optimal for the shot created by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this week urged that vaccines be given according to how it has authorized them after a key U.S. official proposed cutting dosage levels for Moderna Inc.’s shot as a way to immunize more people.

Without supporting data, changes in the administration of a vaccine from what is described in the approved product information might increase risks, the watchdog said. The agency said it would review any new evidence on dosing schedules available in the future and update guidelines accordingly.

“It is obvious that time matters,” Harald Enzmann, chairman of the EMA’s drug advisory panel CHMP, said in an online briefing Friday. “What we can do is say we know it works in a specific time window, and this is our approval. Beyond that is a scientific judgment, and currently I’m not aware that we have sufficiently hard data that would give us a reason to put this into the marketing authorization.”

U.K. health authorities have pointed to data showing that the vaccines provide considerable defense after a single dose, with the second shot important over the longer term.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.