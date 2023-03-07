(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s drug regulator has warned that some proposed locations for a new erotic center in Amsterdam are near its headquarters and stand to jeopardize the safety of its staff and visitors.

The Dutch capital, famed for its red light district, is consulting with the public on three possible locations for an erotic center, which is envisaged to have about 100 workplaces for sex workers as well as spaces for catering and entertainment. The close proximity of two of those shortlisted locations to the head office of the European Medicines Agency, or the EMA, will create safety issues for its more-than 900 staff and international delegates that visit the premises, the regulator said Tuesday in an emailed statement.

The EMA, which is responsible for recommending approvals or rejections of new treatments, said it plans to liaise with the European Commission and intervene at the “highest appropriate political and diplomatic level” to ensure a safe working environment.

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema has been advocating for a reform of the red light district in order to reduce nuisance and organized crime in the city center. “A lot of people in Amsterdam are in favor of an erotic center — but not in their backyard,” Halsema said in a Bloomberg interview in July.

The municipality of Amsterdam did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The EMA said it would have expected to be consulted by the city of Amsterdam during the site investigation phase. The regulator chose to relocate to Amsterdam over 18 other member states’ bids as a result of Brexit. “Amsterdam ticks many of our boxes,” Guido Rasi, the EMA’s executive director at the time, had said.

A decision on the final location for the erotic center is expected in autumn.

