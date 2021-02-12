(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s drugs regulator started an early review of CureVac NV’s experimental Covid-19 vaccine, potentially accelerating its path to the market as countries around the world push for more supplies.

A European Medicines Agency committee initiated the rolling review based on preliminary trial results that show promise in combating the coronavirus, according to a statement Friday. The regulator said it will evaluate further findings until enough evidence is available for approval.

The German biotech company is also forging partnerships in a bid to speed the development and rollout of its experimental messenger-RNA Covid vaccines, which are similar to the ones already being administered to tens of millions of people from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, along with Moderna Inc.

A rolling review allows the regulator to look at how the vaccine is performing in real time as data emerge from trials, instead of waiting for the drugmakers to submit everything at once.

