(Bloomberg) -- A busy month for rights issues portends a potential increase in this type of fund raising, as cash-strapped European companies struggle with high rates and looming debt maturities.

Rights offerings worth around $7.6 billion were announced in November, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The total was dominated by a €3.9 billion ($4.2 billion) issue by beleaguered nursing home operator Orpea SA, the first of its proposed capital increases, and a 775-million Swiss franc ($817 million) issue by sensors maker AMS-Osram AG as part of its financing plan.

Rights issues — when a company offers existing holders the opportunity to buy more shares — may become more popular as companies face higher interest rates that make refinancing debt increasingly expensive. While the issues are potentially dilutive if investors don’t participate, they are also faster and less costly than direct fund raising in capital markets.

“Capital raisings will become more prominent in 2024 for as long as rates stay higher-for-longer and companies have upcoming maturities that cannot — or only at substantially higher rates — be financed,” said Thorsten Pauli, head of equity capital markets for Germany, Austria and Switzerland at Bank of America Corp. Rights issues may also be used when companies need to clean up their balance sheets to bring leverage down or to prepare for opportunistic M&A-related financings, he said.

Orpea’s rights issue is the largest of 2023, with a subscription ratio of 999 new shares for 1 existing share, which has the potential to be highly dilutive for investors who don’t subscribe. The French company may have had few other options to raise funds after allegations of patient mistreatment emerged in a 2022 book, leading to a takeover by a state-owned lender and the imposition of an accelerated safeguarding plan.

Read More: Private Equity Puts Down Cash to Pull Off Junk Refinancing

Other large rights issues in 2023 include German travel company TUI AG’s €1.8 billion rights offering in March to repay pandemic state aid and strengthen its balance sheet.

To be sure, while there has been an uptick in rights issues in November — accounting for around 31% of the total of the year so far, according to data compiled by Bloomberg — the year-to-date figure is still 35% below that of last year.

Next on the slate could be Atos SE. As part of its strategy to split into two separate businesses, the company plans to raise a total of €900 million, including €720 million through a rights offer, to shore up its finances.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.