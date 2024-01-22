(Bloomberg) -- Companies are increasingly turning to equity markets to raise cash as they seek to fund growth and mitigate the cost of servicing debt in an elevated interest rate environment.

Over $4 billion of follow-on offerings, stake sales and rights issues have been announced in Europe this month alone, more than double the tally for this time last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“We expect to see an increase in primary issuance to fund inorganic growth, whether through equity offerings or convertible bonds given their attractive cost of financing,” JPMorgan Chase & Co’s Nicolas Skaff, head of private capital markets for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said in an interview.

Leading this month’s offerings is Italian beverage maker Davide Campari-Milano NV, which raised about €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) from an offering of shares as well as convertible bonds. The sale was intended to finance Campari’s largest-ever acquisition, the purchase of the Courvoisier cognac brand from Beam Suntory Inc.

Campari Buys Courvoisier From Beam Suntory for $1.2 Billion

Along with acquisition financing, “we also expect to see a pick-up in equity-funded balance sheet repairs,” Skaff said. One such example is care-home operator Orpea SA, which launched a €390 million share sale to restore margins and help it achieve its aim of shoring up its balance sheet by 2026.

While overall corporate leverage levels haven’t changed materially over the last couple of years, interest coverage ratios — a metric used to gauge a company’s ability to pay interest on outstanding debt — are worsening, putting increasing pressure on cash flows, said Skaff, speaking of the market at large.

Interest coverage ratios for European corporates shrunk on average to about 2.5x last year due to higher interest rates, down from a typical average of 4.0-4.5x over the past few years, according to Skaff. This in turn is expected to prompt firms to turn to equity markets while investors there are able and willing to participate.

Meanwhile, optimism over the timing of interest-rate cuts this year has been dampened by warnings from central bank officials that markets should rein in expectations.

“From a timing perspective, it is highly likely that companies will need to move forward with their plans rather than wait for any rate cuts to materialize,” said Skaff. “The timing and pace of decreases remains uncertain, not least given the current trajectory of inflation and impact from complex geopolitics.”

