(Bloomberg) -- European stocks dropped on Monday as investors braced for the busiest week of the earnings season and a series of central bank policy meetings.

Madrid’s IBEX Index fell 1.6% after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez engineered a late swing during the final days of the Spanish election campaign to deny his right-wing opponents a majority in parliament. The Stoxx 600 was down 0.3% at 8:06 a.m. in London, with banks and utilities leading the declines. Telecoms outperformed.

Ryanair Holdings Plc slumped as it reported fiscal first-quarter profit that beat analyst estimates, while cautioning that delays from new Boeing Co. aircraft will weigh on traffic growth in the coming year. Vodafone Group Plc climbed as it reported first-quarter service revenue growth that beat analysts’ expectations.

A rally in European stocks has lost steam this month amid worries about central banks remaining hawkish for longer. Investors will hear from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank this week, with both central banks expected to raise rates by 25 basis points. Focus will remain on any clues about further rate hikes as US inflation slows while the labor market remains resilient.

“We expect markets to remain in a holding pattern until mid-week when the Fed and then the ECB publish their rate decisions,” Joachim Klement, head of strategy, accounting and sustainability at Liberum Capital. “We think the central banks will hint at an end to their rate hikes, which should support markets significantly.”

Meanwhile, the second-quarter earnings season kicks into high gear this week as Stoxx 600 companies with a combined market capitalization of $6.8 trillion are scheduled to report results, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists said they expect firms to beat the low bar for the quarter, but guidance might be tougher to raise given a loss of momentum and disappointing China dataflow.

Spanish equities after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez engineered a late swing during the final days of the Spanish election campaign to deny his right-wing opponents a majority in parliament.

