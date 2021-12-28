(Bloomberg) -- European shares advanced Monday, sending Germany’s DAX Index to a record intraday high in the first trading session after the European Union and the U.K. reached a final agreement on Brexit terms.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.5% shortly after the open, with all sectors advancing and autos and energy stocks gaining the most. While the British market is closed for a holiday, U.K. shares rallied in trading on Germany’s Tradegate exchange.

On Thursday, the U.K. and the EU clinched a trade deal that will complete Britani’s separation from the bloc. European markets were already closed when the agreement was reached and have remained closed in observance of the Christmas holidays. In the U.S., President Donald Trump signed signed a bill containing $900 billion in pandemic relief.

The Brexit deal “will be greeted by financial markets with Christmas cheer,” James Athey, investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments, said by email. “It remains to be seen if that Christmas cheer gives way to a New Year hangover when analysts start poring over the details.”

