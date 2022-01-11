(Bloomberg) -- European stocks advanced, recovering from their biggest decline in six weeks, as investors bought the dip in risk assets after higher bond yields fueled volatility.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 1% by 8:03 a.m. in London, with technology stocks leading the advance after the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 recovered on Monday following four negative sessions. Travel and leisure and consumer products also outperformed, while banks underperformed.

Stocks in the region have kicked off the year on a volatile note as investors worry about tightening monetary policy and possible economic damage from the omicron variant. Rising bond yields have fueled a shift out of frothier parts of the market, such as technology, and into cheaper so-called value shares, helping Europe outperform U.S. stocks.

“We believe a combination of earnings revisions, bearish positioning in European equities and attractive valuations could pave the way for a strong equity rally over coming months,” BNP Paribas SA strategists led by Ankit Gheedia said in a note.

Strategists at Sanford C. Bernstein are tactically overweight Europe on a one-year horizon, saying the U.S. is more vulnerable to rising bond yields and that the earnings gap between the two regions is narrowing.

The U.S. consumer-price inflation to be released Wednesday is anticipated to have increased further in December to 7.1%, which would be the fastest pace in almost four decades.

“Today should be a transitional day as we wait for the key U.S. inflation data Wednesday,” said Diego Fernandez, chief investment officer at A&G Banca Privada in Madrid. “The worries we are seeing over inflation are normal as markets will have less support from central banks but it’s because the economy is strong enough so the reason behind it is a good one.”

He added that 2022 will be a year when everything including monetary policies and earnings will go back to normal and as markets adjust to that new scenario, volatility should be expected.

