(Bloomberg) -- Showers across Europe’s grain and sugar-beet fields this week may do little to help crops hurt by blistering heat and drought.

The rains are largely trivial for the continent’s wheat crop battered by months of dryness and heat as the harvest is already in full swing, or pretty much complete in countries like France. For corn and sugar beets, which are still in important growth stages before harvesting starts around September, showers will be followed by drier and warmer-than-usual weather for much of August.

Concerns are mounting that output will suffer, with corn futures trading near a five-year high in Paris. Farm adviser Agritel expects the crop’s condition to further worsen in France, the European Union’s top grower, meaning the bloc may have to import more than previously expected. While much will depend on the weather in the coming weeks, EU sugar production could drop 10 percent from a year earlier, Agritel analyst Francois Thaury said.

“The showers later this week will temporarily ease stress, but come too late to reverse damage” to corn, said David Streit, a meteorologist at Commodity Weather Group in Bethesda, Maryland. “Warmer or drier conditions for the remainder of the month will continue to hamper filling, again shaving off yield potential” for crops in northern areas, he said.

More warm weather from this week will stress almost a third of the EU’s corn crop and curb yield potential, according to CWG. Output in Germany will drop 49 percent this season, according to cooperatives group DRV. The bloc is one of the largest importers, and the International Grains Council last month raised its forecast for EU imports by about 4 percent.

The “EU will need to ship higher quantities of corn than previously expected this season and the U.S. could be a key supplier,” said Didier Nedelec, director general of French farm adviser Offre & Demande Agricole Groupe.

More heat and dryness could also threaten sugar output. Temperatures in Europe’s main beet-growing nations like France, Germany, the U.K. and Poland are forecast to be as much as 10 degrees Celsius above normal in the coming weeks, CWG said. Dryness is likely to return next week and persist throughout August.

Early beet tests pointed to average yields in the south of Germany, but lower yields in France and Belgium. Significant cuts to EU output forecasts could help prices recover, said Robin Shaw, an analyst at London-based broker Marex Spectron Group. White-sugar futures have plunged almost 50 percent from a peak in 2016 as the end of EU output quotas added to a global glut.

“Beets are very resilient and can resist drought better than most crops, but this drought has gone on virtually without interruption, notably in Germany, and parts of Benelux and Poland,” Shaw said. “In some areas the damage is probably irrevocable, since rains at this late stage would stimulate growth and lead to loss of sugar content.”

