(Bloomberg) -- A group of the world’s richest soccer clubs, including Manchester United and Real Madrid, announced plans for a European breakaway league, a project that could herald the sport’s biggest shakeup in decades and make elite teams even wealthier.

The marquee names -- six from England, three from Italy and three from Spain have signed up so far -- would play each other midweek as an alternative to the prestigious UEFA Champions League, according to a statement early Monday. In addition to what will be 15 permanent teams, another five will qualify each year for the so-called Super League.

Establishing a new elite tournament in Europe would effectively end the Champions League’s decades-long reign as the world’s premier club contest, and revolutionize the sport’s structure. It would also funnel billions of dollars into the game’s upper echelons, following a year in which revenue has dropped as matches take place in largely empty stadiums. The 15 founding teams would share an upfront payment of 3.5 billion euros ($4.2 billion), according to a planning document seen by Bloomberg News.

By creating a system in which five places a year are available through a qualification process, the organizers are seeking to head off criticism that the competition is closed -- as with the National Football League in the U.S. and the National Basketball Association in North America.

But even before the plans were announced, national leagues from England, Spain and Italy, plus the sport’s governing body in Europe, hit back at what they called a “cynical project” founded on self-interest. In addition to considering legal action, their joint statement raised the prospect of throwing teams out of their domestic leagues.

Under the new project, any club would remain in its domestic league but pull out of the Champions League.

FIFA, the global governing body and organizer of the World Cup, weighed in last week, saying it would ban players who took part in the breakaway. That could potentially throw next year’s World Cup in Qatar into chaos.

Political heavyweights also chimed in, with leaders from U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to former Italian Premier Enrico Letta voicing their concern. French President Emmanuel Macron praised French clubs for not signing up so far.

The proposed super league also comes as UEFA, the European ruling body, tries to push through a controversial program of its own this week. It wants to expand its tournament to 36 teams, giving each team 10 pre-knockout group matches compared to six now, an increase that irked some teams complaining the season already has too many games.

Proponents argue the new super league would create a more exciting competition because the top teams would play each other more often. It would also be lucrative for them, with permanent membership removing the uncertainty of the Champions League, whose teams must qualify annually or risk losing broadcasting and sponsorship revenue.

But the idea of creating a competition that removes the drama of a smaller team such as four-time champion Ajax winning the trophy or of a bigger club having to qualify in the first place, has angered supporter groups.

Fans of Chelsea, owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, highlighted what they regard as the greed within soccer.

