(Bloomberg) -- Bond yields in Europe’s safest and riskiest markets are converging as the region’s central bank and governments ramp up policy stimulus to counter a recession caused by the coronavirus.

Rates on German debt are up for a fifth week, the longest stretch since 2018, after Chancellor Angela Merkel pushed through a 130 billion-euro ($145 billion) package of measures. At the same time, Italian equivalents are sliding, with the nation seen to be among the top beneficiaries from European Union stimulus plans -- and that has narrowed the yield spread between the two countries to levels last reached in March.

That trend could extend should the European Central Bank on Thursday meet market expectations for a 500-billion-euro boost its pandemic emergency debt-buying program, which currently has a size of 750 billion euros. The closing yield gap between the region’s safer and riskier markets suggests the unprecedented stimulus is finally helping offset fears of another sovereign-debt crisis in the region.

“Without such support, the situation would look quite different for Italy,” said Jan von Gerich, chief strategist at Nordea Bank ABp. “But no need to for such ifs: the central bank support is not going away.”

The bond market has also been beset by a surge in debt supply as governments ramp up spending. The spread between German 10-year bond yields and interest-rate swaps has narrowed to 28 basis points, a four-and-a-half year low. Still, demand has remained buoyant, with Italy racking up over 100 billion euros of orders for a sale of 10-year securities Wednesday.

The euro dropped from its three-month high touched this week, falling 0.3% to $1.1203. The 10-year yield spread between Italian and German bonds is hovering around 190 basis points, near the lowest level since March.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.