(Bloomberg) -- European equity futures dropped on Wednesday after tensions with Russia escalated over energy supplies and U.S. stocks tumbled overnight.

The Euro Stoxx 50 futures dropped as much as 1%, before paring losses to 0.5% as of 2:52 a.m. in London. The decline comes after the S&P 500 Index fell 2.8% on Tuesday amid ongoing concerns over the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening and China’s Covid-induced lockdowns.

The euro touched the weakest level versus the greenback since 2017 as Russia said it’ll stop natural gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday. European gas prices surged as traders calculated the risk of other countries being hit next, fueling concerns over a further spike in inflation.

European stocks have been under pressure this year over a flurry of concerns spanning hawkish central banks, surging inflation and economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

