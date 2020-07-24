(Bloomberg) -- European stocks ended lower on Friday, halting a three-week spell of gains, hurt by renewed concern over escalating U.S.-China tensions.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index closed 1.7% lower, erasing the advance notched up since Monday. All industry groups declined, with chip stocks dragging the tech sector to the worst performance after Intel Corp. warned of another production delay.

China ordered the U.S. to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu, following through on its threat of retaliation after it was asked to shut down its facility in Houston. That souring sentiment is putting an end to what would have been the Stoxx 600’s longest run of weekly gains this year.

“The ordering of the closure of the U.S.’s Chengdu consulate, along with a ratcheting up of the anti-China rhetoric amongst U.S. policymakers, has prompted further weakness as we come to the end of a week, which saw European stocks push up to their highest levels in almost five months,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Among notable movers, Centrica Plc rose 17% after saying it’s selling its U.S. business to NRG Energy Inc. for $3.6 billion, while Delivery Hero SE dropped 7.7% after Chief Executive Officer Niklas Oestberg said in an interview with Handelsblatt he doesn’t know when the company will be profitable.

The Stoxx 600 earlier this week climbed to its highest level since March, spurred by an agreement over the European Union recovery fund.

“Packages or deals always have a short lifespan on the market, and right now there are enough other negative things that the deal cannot be the basis of a longer rally,” said Michael Woischneck, portfolio manager at Lampe Asset Management. “That does not mean that it is bad. For me, every deal and compromise that preserves the union and leads closer to the ‘United States of Europe’ is good.”

