(Bloomberg) -- The latest bout of volatility in European equity markets has not dampened strategists’ optimism for 2022. If anything, recent declines have created more potential for upside.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index will rise 8.4% to 507 index points by the end of the year from Wednesday’s close, according to the average of 17 forecasts in Bloomberg’s monthly survey. That target is down less than 1% from January’s average target, despite rising bond yields, a more hawkish tone from the European Central Bank, and tensions over Ukraine.

“The key driver to European equities this year will be earnings growth, and we expect 15% EPS growth in 2022, double the consensus,” Nick Nelson, head of European equity strategy at UBS AG, said in an interview. “One key difference we have with the consensus is that we expect European corporates to keep their pricing power.” UBS has a year-end target of 520 for the Stoxx 600, implying 11% upside.

Nelson doesn’t expect central bank tightening to derail the equity rally, as economic growth should remain above average. Still, while the first half of the year is expected to be strong in terms of earnings and economic growth, the second half should see a slowdown, he said.

European stocks are having a rough start to the year, with the Stoxx 600 down 4.8%, as soaring inflation has prompted a number of European Central Bank Governing Council members to float the idea of a rate hike this year. Adding to the risk of a more hawkish central bank are geopolitical tensions over Ukraine. Still, European equities are outperforming the U.S. market so far this year, which many strategists see as too expensive and tech-heavy.

DWS Chief Investment Officer Stefan Kreuzkamp said that geopolitical risk has not changed his target for Europe’s benchmark index, though the current situation provides plenty to think about. “Under further escalation scenarios, index target cuts would probably be most severe in Europe, with the U.S. being likely to outperform,” he said in an email. His year-end target for the Stoxx 600 at 510 points suggests 9% upside.

The fourth-quarter earnings season has provided some reassurance for European equity investors, with the majority of Stoxx 600 members beating estimates. That said, the magnitude of beats has been softening, while signs of margin pressure have been mounting amid rising input costs. Meanwhile, credit spreads have been widening in both the U.S. and Europe.

And not everyone is optimistic. “We remain negative on European equities,” said Bank of America Corp. strategist Milla Savova, who has the lowest target in Bloomberg’s poll along with TFS Derivatives. “We expect a further softening in Euro-area PMIs and rising real bond yields on the back of more hawkish central banks” to lead to 8.1% more downside for the Stoxx 600 by year-end.

Other survey highlights include:

For the Euro Stoxx 50, strategists see 9% upside on average

For Germany’s DAX, strategists see 8.7% upside on average

For the U.K.’s FTSE 100, strategists see 0.8% upside on average

