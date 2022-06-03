(Bloomberg) -- European stocks gained as investors looked past concerns about soaring inflation and slowing growth to pick up shares with cheaper valuations.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.3% to 442.65 at 9:15 a.m. in Paris, with utilities and chemical companies leading the gains. UK markets remained closed for a holiday.

The European stock benchmark is poised to end the week right around where it started after a couple of declines midweek. Stocks have been volatile this year as hawkish central banks, rising costs for companies and the war in Ukraine fueled a selloff.

“It is too early to say if we’ve seen the bottom, as another pullback is possible over the coming weeks,” said Esty Dwek, chief investment officer at Flowbank SA. “However, it is possible the lows are in, and medium-to-long term investors can gradually start to build positions.”

The Stoxx Europe 600 is trading at about 12.6 times estimated earnings for the coming year, below its average of 14.5 for the past decade.

“Inflation is not necessarily adverse as soon as it’s well-understood and not a surprise. I think we’re going to a higher regime,” Maurice Gravier, chief investment officer for the wealth management division of Emirates NBD Bank PJSC in Dubai, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “It’s not that adverse for equities, which are a nominal asset. The best companies, they can relay the cost increase.”

For a daily wrap highlighting the biggest movers among EMEA stocks, click here

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.