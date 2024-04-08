(Bloomberg) -- European equities gained at the start of a week laden with key macroeconomic events, including a policy decision from the European Central Bank as well as US inflation data.

The Stoxx 600 Index was up 0.5% by the close in London, with miners leading gains after iron ore rose above $100 a ton, while the autos subindex advanced to a fresh high. Believe SA dropped after Warner Music Group Corp said it won’t make a bid for the French record label.

The main regional benchmark posted its first weekly decline since January last week on worries about geopolitical tensions and the outlook for interest rates. The prospect of a possible pushback on rate cuts is a major risk to the market rally, with the Stoxx 600 Index hovering near record levels.

European equities are winning fans, with market forecasters at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. recommending the region’s stocks over their US peers as an improving economic outlook and near-record discounts drive gains beyond the technology industry.

The ECB Governing Council will meet Thursday with the main focus on how quickly officials will cut interest rates. The debate centers on whether June’s expected rate cut will be followed by another in July, or whether the central bank will wait until September.

“Few surprises are expected in the ECB meeting this coming Thursday, which is considered a transition meeting before the one that will take place in June,” said Cristina Gavín, fund manager at Ibercaja Gestión. “Our forecasts are in line with the market consensus as we do not expect any major news or announcements, and the long-awaited first drop will occur at the June meeting.”

In the US, Wednesday’s consumer-price index report is seen as a key event following on from last week’s strong jobs data. Given the surprisingly resilient economic backdrop, some Fed officials have urged caution until there are clearer signs inflation is coming under control.

“Many comments from last week have somewhat disappointed expectations of interest rate cuts in the summer, but that shouldn’t change the big picture that interest rates will be lowered if the conditions are right,” said Guillermo Hernandez Sampere, head of trading at asset manager MPPM. “A prudent approach will be recognized and rewarded by the market.”

