(Bloomberg) -- European equities rose as investors eyed the start of the earnings season, which may offer clues to the pace of economic recovery.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.8%, led by cyclical, or more economically sensitive sectors, such as banks, automakers and travel. DNB ASA, Norway’s biggest bank, gained 7.4% after delivering second-quarter earnings that beat even the most optimistic estimates.

The second-quarter reporting season kicks off this week with the likes of Volvo AB, Electrolux AB and Nordea Bank set to shed light on the virus’s profit impact. Investors will also be mulling whether the stock market’s rapid rebound since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic has been wise or foolish. In addition to the earnings releases, market players will also look to China’s second-quarter gross domestic product data on Thursday in addition to U.S. retail sales.

“The market this week will focus on Chinese GDP data, U.S. retail sales and the proposed recovery fund, in addition to the second-quarter reporting season,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Joh Berenberg Goss. “Given declining volatility and high cash holdings, money is coming back to equity markets, and we remain constructive.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.