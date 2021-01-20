(Bloomberg) -- European equities were boosted by positive earnings reports, ranging from chip-gear maker ASML Holding NV to luxury products company Richemont.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index added 0.7% at the close. Tech shares rallied after ASML posted results that beat forecasts and announced a share buyback plan. High-end goods makers also climbed after Richemont reported a surge in Chinese revenue and Burberry Group Plc said it was encouraged by a strong performance in full-price sales.

After rallying about 20% since the end of October on vaccine bets and Joe Biden’s U.S. election victory, European stocks have traded near their highest level in almost 11 months. Although tighter coronavirus-spurred restrictions have tempered bullishness, investors are seeking clues about the longer-term recovery as the earnings season gathers pace. They’re also betting on more stimulus after Biden was sworn in as president.

“The earnings resilience that transpired from third-quarter results will extend” into the fourth quarter, Barclays Plc strategists including Emmanuel Cau wrote in a note. “New restrictions dampen the near-term outlook, but global growth is stronger than during the first lockdowns, while estimates have been cut sharply – we see room for positive surprises.”

In Italy, the benchmark FTSE MIB Index rose 0.9% after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte survived a crucial Senate vote, but fell short of an outright majority.

Among Stoxx 600 industry groups, carmakers and miners also outperformed, while utilities and consumer staples lagged, signaling an ongoing rotation into more economically sensitive cyclical shares and out of defensives.

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.