(Bloomberg) -- European equities recovered slightly after a flash crash sent shares tumbling on Monday, as dip buyers returned and investors shifted their attention to the monetary policy outlook ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting.

The Stoxx 600 Europe Index rose 0.3% as of 8:03 a.m. in London, led by energy and banks. BP Plc shares climbed after the oil major boosted its share buybacks by $2.5 billion as cash flow surged. BNP Paribas SA jumped after reporting a surge in both equities and fixed-income trading.

Citigroup Inc. said its London trading desk was behind a flash crash in Europe on Monday, which had sent shares across the continent tumbling after a sudden 8% decline in Swedish stocks.

European equities have been under pressure this year on concerns about aggressive monetary tightening, surging inflation and the risks to growth from the war in Ukraine. Investors are bracing for the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, which is poised to announce its biggest rate hike since 2000, while the U.K. is expected to raise borrowing costs a day later.

“The main event for the week is the Fed meeting tomorrow and I have the impression that the market is now well prepared and has anticipated the move,” said Alberto Tocchio, a fund manager at Kairos Partners. “Global positioning is now very downbeat, actually very similar to the conditions we had before the March 2022 technical rally. All these signals are telling us that there is a high probability of a reversal with another technical bounce similar to what we had in March.”

The European earnings season has been broadly reassuring so far but has failed to push prices higher in April, and the region’s equities have suffered from continuous fund outflows.

“We are not more bullish because of central banks wanting to reduce demand, we think earnings will not be as high as analysts expected, we think they will be probably only slightly positive, and that there will have to be some market repricing,” Stephane Monier, chief investment officer at Banque Lombard Odier, said on Bloomberg TV. “There are still a lot of uncertainties in the market.”

