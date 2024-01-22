(Bloomberg) -- European stocks bounced after suffering their biggest weekly decline in three months, as investors await clear signals from the European Central Bank about interest rate cuts this week and earnings season gathers pace.

The Stoxx 600 Index rose 0.6% by 8:07 a.m. in London, with rates sensitive sectors tech and real estate rising the most, while utilities lagged. ASML Holding NV led gains in the region after Bernstein upgraded its recommendation to outperform.

Among other moves, Kindred Group jumped after French lottery group La Francaise des Jeux offered to buy the Swedish company for $2.7 billion. Worldline rose after Credit Agricole said it acquired a 7% stake in the company to help stabilize its struggling payments partner.

The pan-European benchmark is down 1.4% year-to-date in sharp contrast with Wall Street’s S&P 500 index, which hit fresh all-time highs as earnings boosted investor sentiment.

“European markets should rebound on the short term, but there’s nothing much in terms in macro at the moment so it’s really the earnings that need to be monitored now,” Stéphane Deo, Senior Portfolio Manager at Eleva Capital in Paris.

“From what we’re seeing in the US and across estimates for Europe, I see margins still holding up,” he also said adding he did not expect any clear message from the ECB meeting on Thursday.

